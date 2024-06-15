Robert Kalimi back in Parley

AFTER nearly one year of being away from Parliament following a fatal road traffic accident in July, last year, Robert Kalimi, the Patriotic Front Member of Parliament was yesterday back in the House.

Nelly Mutti, Speaker of National Assembly was the first one to recognize his presence. Ms Mutti welcomed Mr Kalimi and said it was good to have him back in the House after a long time.

Mr Kalimi was involved in a serious road traffic accident which was believed to have occurred around 23:00 hours along the Great East Road