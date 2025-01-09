Roberto Carlos ‘sleeping at the club’s training ground amid bitter £133m divorce battle with wife

Real Madrid legend, Roberto Carlos is reportedly sleeping at the club’s training ground after filing to divorce his wife of over 15 years.

Carlos, 51, tied the knot with Mariana Lucon in June 2009, and the couple have two daughters together, Manuela and Mariana. But they have now gone their separate ways, as reported by Estadio Deportivo.

According to the Spanish outlet, the divorce settlement is expected to be a complicated one due to Carlos’ eye-watering fortune, which is valued at around €160m (£133m).

Lucon reportedly lives at their main residence, while Carlos’ in-laws are currently in his second property, which has led to the former Brazilian full-back temporarily moving into Madrid’s training ground in Valdebebas.

Carlos spent 11 years at Madrid between 1996 and 2007 and won four La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies during this period.

Now, he has returned to Madrid, where he remains a club ambassador, while he gets his personal life in order.

Carlos, who also won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, raised eyebrows a decade ago when he revealed in an interview that he has 11 children by seven different women.