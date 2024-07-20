Spain’s European Championship-winning stars, Rodri and Alvaro Morata are being investigated by UEFA following their actions in the team’s trophy parade.

The Spanish stars are the centre of complaints from the Gibraltar FA over unacceptable chanting during the celebrations.

During the jubilant scenes in Madrid, Rodri and allegedly Morata chanted ‘It’s Spanish, Gibraltar is Spanish’ at the party, which forced UEFA to take action.

In a statement, UEFA confirmed the two players are under investigation by stating;

‘A Uefa Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector is being appointed to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations by the players Rodrigo Hernández Cascante and Álvaro Morata in the context of conduct that occurred during the public presentation of the Uefa Euro 2024 trophy in Madrid on 15 July 2024.

‘Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.’

Both Rodri and Morata played pivotal roles in Spain’s Euro 2024 win, with the Manchester City man being named Player of the Tournament.

However, following the chanting aimed at Gibraltar during Monday’s celebrations, the FA of Gibraltar released a note condemning their behaviour.

‘The Gibraltar FA has noted the extremely provocative and insulting nature of the celebrations around the Spanish Men’s national team winning Euro 2024.

The Association is this morning taking advice on the filing of a complaint to European Football’s governing body, UEFA, in relation to the unacceptable chanting and songs, relating to Gibraltar, sung by Spain’s Men’s National Team players after winning Euro 2024.

Football has no place for behaviour of this nature.’

Gibraltar is situated at the Southern tip of Spain, but for the past 300 years has been a British overseas territory.