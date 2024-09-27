Rodri injured, to be away for a long time – Pep confirms

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Rodri is facing an extended spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury sustained during Manchester City’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

The midfielder has gone to Barcelona for further medical evaluations after being substituted in the first half of the match.

Although surgery is expected, Guardiola mentioned that no definitive decision has been made regarding the specific procedure.

According to ESPN sources, Rodri’s recovery time could range from five to eight months, depending on the final assessment by the medical team.

Despite the severity of the situation, Guardiola remains hopeful that Rodri’s recovery may be quicker than initially feared.

“Still we don’t have the definitive [answer],” Guardiola said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“He will be out for a long time. But there are some opinions that it will be less than we expect. Right now I cannot tell you. We are waiting for the last phone calls and the type of surgery he needs. Tonight or tomorrow we know.”

Rodri’s extended time away from the pitch poses a significant challenge for Manchester City as they pursue their fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2019, he has become an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s team and played a crucial role in Spain’s triumph at the European Championship this past summer.

At 28 years old, Rodri is also considered a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or, competing with Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior for the prestigious award.

“We will have a good season,” Guardiola added.

“I trust a lot in my players. I have a duty to find a solution. He’s irreplaceable, when you don’t play with the best player in the world. My duty is to find a solution, be competitive like many years, and continue to be there.”

Guardiola was speaking after City booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win over Championship side Watford.