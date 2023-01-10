Rogue pastor beats woman in church

Expelled pastor of African Last Church Mission of Zambia was in action again but this time around with a woman whom he beat in front of congregants on Sunday morning.

It’s alleged Eliza Nawale Sichinga of Chiyanga village in Nakonde was beaten when she went to wait for her estranged husband to give her money.

While there, she met a woman she says has been going out with her husband.

The woman reportedly started beating her up before John Chungu told members of the church to take her in.

Mrs Sichinga has told Chete FM News she was flogged in the presence of her husband, Jeremiah Sichinga, until one woman begged the defiant pastor to stop.

Mr Sichinga is accused of selling the family house and abandoning his wife and children for another woman.

John Chungu was expelled from the church in November, 2022 after attacking a fellow pastor and the general overseer.

The man has refused to leave the church despite the founders closing Chiyanga congregation.

He has reportedly hired thugs to guard the church.

Chete FM News has contacted him for a comment but declined to respond claiming it was a wrong number because he is not a pastor.

The General Overseer based in Tanzania Bishop Davies Ephraim Sichone has condemned the attack in a phone interview.

The church which was established in the late 70s will relocate to Ntindi, just few kilometers from here.