ROMEO KANGOMBE IS A TRUE HERO- Hon Binwell Mpundu NKANA MP

ROMEO KANGOMBE IS A TRUE HERO.

By Hon Binwell Mpundu NKANA MP

Parliament before it went on recess considered the amendment of the CDF ACT which among other things had proposed to Bring the DC into the CDF committee as well as establishing the Provincial CDF committee..

Members of parliament both from the opposition and rulling rejected these amendments when the bill came up for discussion until the minister of local government asked the speaker to differ the bill to the following day..

Kangombe stood as a Hero who was the only brave MP from the UPND who decided to debate against the bill when all the other MP’S decided to object quietly…

Romeo is the reason why we need more young people in leadership ,Romeo is the reason why the Movement for good governance #Yababancha is here to give a platform to more young people to step into leadership because most young people are patriotic and fearless with nothing to lose.

I know eventually all the UPND got wipped to support the useless amendments but Romeo deserves my commendation and as a Movement we will support any progressive young person who will aspire for leadership regardless of the party they will stand on…Time for young people to take the lead is now ..

Join the movement #ichabaice now …

Binwell Mpundu

Nkana MP

UMWINA NKANA