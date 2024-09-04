Ronald Koeman brutally ends Steven Bergwijn’s international career for moving to a new club in Saudi Arabia

Netherlands coach, Ronald Koeman has brutally ended Netherlands player, Steven Bergwijn’s international career after the winger joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Bergwijn, 26, completed a €21m (£17.7m) move from Ajax to the Saudi Pro League (SPL) giants on Monday.’

The transfer brought to an end Bergwijn’s two-year spell in Amsterdam, with the winger excelling in the Dutch capital by scoring 29 goals and adding 12 assists in 80 games.

The 26-year-old, who previously played for PSV and Tottenham, has also won 35 caps for the Netherlands and was part of Koeman’s squad at Euro 2024 where they reached the semi-finals before losing to England.

However, Bergwijn was not selected for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany over his transfer to Saudi.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Koeman hit out at Bergwijn when asked about the winger and claimed the move to Saudi Arabia has significantly impacted his international ambitions.

‘Steven Bergwijn goes to Saudi Arabia at the age of 26,’ he said. ‘It’s clear that this has nothing to do with sporting ambition.

Koeman was then questioned on whether Bergwijn had discussed the move with him before he added: ‘No, he probably knows what I would have said.’