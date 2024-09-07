Ronaldo becomes first player in football history to score 900 goals

Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men’s player in history to score 900 goals in official matches.

The former Real Madrid striker reached his latest milestone in Portugal’s UEFA Nations League match against Croatia in Lisbon on Thursday, September 5.

Ronaldo secured the historic goal with a volley from 6 yards off a cross from Nuno Mendes to put Portugal 2-0 up in the 34th minute. Portugal went on to win the clash 2-1.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is 58 goals ahead of his nearest challenger, Lionel Messi, who is on 842. Brazilian legend Pelé is third on the list with 765.

Ronaldo was also the first to break the 800-goal barrier, doing so in late 2021 while in his second stint with Manchester United.

The Portugal captain’s 131 international goals in 209 appearances is also the most all-time. Messi is again second behind Ronaldo on that list; he and former Iran forward Ali Daei both have 109 goals.