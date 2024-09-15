Ronaldo scores over 900 goals, gets custom-made ‘GOAT’ shirt

Cristiano Ronaldo, widely celebrated for his football prowess, was honored with a special ‘GOAT’ jersey by Al Nassr ahead of their 1-1 draw against Al Ahli.

This gesture comes as Ronaldo recently surpassed the 900 career goals milestone, a testament to his remarkable career.

The 39-year-old Portuguese forward achieved this milestone during an international fixture, where he scored the decisive goal in a UEFA Nations League match against Croatia. Upon returning to Saudi Pro League action, Ronaldo was presented with a commemorative ‘GOAT’ jersey featuring the number 900, symbolizing his career goals tally.

The presentation was accompanied by a stunning tifo from Al Nassr fans, which displayed the messages ‘900 goals’ and ‘Only heroes achieve glory’ in the stands.

In the match against Al Ahli, Ronaldo’s team secured a 1-1 draw thanks to a late equalizer by Bassam Mohammed, following Franck Kessie’s goal for Al Ahli.

Ronaldo, who continues to chase the next milestone of 1000 career goals, recently added another achievement by scoring his 901st goal in a match against Scotland. This goal made him the first player to score against 48 different international teams.

Additionally, Ronaldo achieved a significant social media milestone, becoming the first individual to amass over 1 billion followers across platforms. His YouTube channel, ‘UR Cristiano,’ has also surpassed 61 million followers.

Breaking down his career goals, Ronaldo has scored the majority for Real Madrid, with 450 goals. He has also netted 145 goals for Manchester United, 131 for Portugal, 101 for Juventus, 68 for Al Nassr, and five for his youth club, Sporting CP.