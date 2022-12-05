RONALDO SHIPS HIS CARS BACK HOME



RON Cristiano Ronaldo brings Lisbon to a standstill as £500k fleet of supercars is shipped to Portugal after Man Utd exit

CRISTIANO RONALDO brought the streets of Lisbon to a standstill on Tuesday when his £500,000 fleet of supercars was delivered to a backstreet garage for valet cleaning.



A huge lorry took the striker’s prized £150,000 Cadillac Escalade – a gift for his 37th birthday from Wag Georgina Rodriguez – and his £300,000 Bentley Flying Spur from his rented mansion in Alderley Edge, Cheshire – just hours before Man Utd bosses announced they were ripping up his contract.