Ronaldo’s heart rate during Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Slovenia was at its lowest before he took their first penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo’s heart rate during Portugal’s Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Slovenia was at its lowest before he took their first penalty in the shootout, new data has revealed.

Portugal booked their place in the quarter-finals after winning via a penalty shootout after goalkeeper Diogo Costa’s heroics.

During the match, Roberto Martinez’s men had the opportunity to take the lead in extra-time when they were awarded a penalty after Diogo Jota was fouled inside the box.

Ronaldo stepped up to take the penalty to score his first goal in this year’s tournament after but was denied by Slovenia’s goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who saved it.

However, the 39-year-old redeemed himself when he put himself forward to take Portugal’s first penalty in the shootout and scored.

According to data provided by WHOOP, Ronaldo’s heart rate was around 100bpm, his lowest throughout the night.

His heart rate suddenly jumped to over 170bpm as Bernardo Silva was about to take the penalty which eventually sealed victory for Martinez’s side.

Ronaldo, as he usually does during matches, was wearing the WHOOP 4.0 strap under wrist strapping.

Cristiano Ronaldo

‘Sometimes it’s hard and difficult to score penalties,’ Ronaldo told Portuguese broadcaster RTP after the match, getting emotional again. ‘I’ve scored more than 200 penalties in my career. Sometimes it’s a mess.’

He added: ‘We showed the enthusiasm that we still have to play, to have fun, to give joy to the fans and that’s it, this is our life,’ he said after it was all over, close to midnight in Frankfurt.