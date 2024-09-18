Ronaldo’s message to Al Nassr’s dismissed coach

Cristiano Ronaldo bid a heartfelt farewell to Luis Castro following the Portuguese manager’s dismissal from Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League club ended its association with Castro on Tuesday after a sluggish start to the season, marked by two draws in their opening three league games.

As Castro, aged 63, departed, Ronaldo shared a touching tribute to his fellow Portuguese.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself with Castro as he wrote, “Thank you for everything.”

Following Luis Castro’s departure, Al-Nassr is reportedly considering former AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli as their next head coach, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Pioli, who left Milan at the end of the 2023/24 season, was previously in talks with Al-Ittihad, but those negotiations fell through.

The 39-year-old, who missed Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League match against Al-Shorta on Monday due to a viral infection, is anticipated to return in time for their upcoming Saudi Pro League game against Al-Ittihad on Friday.