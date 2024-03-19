Rose Hanbury responds to allegations she had an affair with Prince William

After years of silence, Rose Hanbury has finally responded to allegations that she had an affair with Prince William.

Multiple British websites and news reporters started claiming in 2019 that it was an open secret among the aristocrats that Prince William had an affair with their neighbour and Kate Middleton’s friend, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

The rumours intensified when Kate Middleton disappeared and people started asking questions.

Lady Rose Hanbury has now responded. The mother of three, 40, who married David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, in 2009, spoke out over the weekend while Royal fans continued to speculate about Middleton’s disappearance from the public eye.

Hanbury told Business Insider — via her lawyers — that rumors she had an affair with William “are completely false.”