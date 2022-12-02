ROUTES USED BY CRIMINAL GANGS IN EASTERN PROVINCE SEALED BY POLICE – IG

Security wings in the Eastern province have sealed routes that were being used for human trafficking crimes, while other crimes like aggravated robberies targeting motorbikes that were rampant in the region have been brought under control.

Inspector General (IG) of Police Lemmy Kajoba said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri.

And the Inspector General has disclosed that the Zambia Police Service is undertaking measures to improve its operations, including the procurement of over 1,000 motor vehicles.