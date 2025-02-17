RPP CALLS OUT KBF TO ACCOUNT FOR HIS ACTIONS



Lusaka,17th February 2025



The Republican Progressive party (RPP),A Member of the UPND ) Alliance, is calling out Kelvin Bwalya Fube Commonly known as KBF to explain his reasons for making unsubstantiated statements against the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.





RPP National Spokesperson Michael Nyirongo disclosed that KBF was expelled from the UPND Allianc, demanding that KBF comes clean about the circumstances surrounding his departure.requesting that he provides a detailed account of the funds allocated to him for the training of polling agents.





The RPP views KBF’s actions as a deliberate attempt to undermine the values and principles of the UPND Alliance , stating that His consistent movement between political factions raises concerns about his stability and commitment to any particular ideology.





“We cannot allow individuals to damage the reputation of our alliance and our president without being held accountable,” said Mr. Nyirongo.



He disclosed that KBF’s actions are unacceptable, and the Party demand that he takes responsibility for his actions.





Mr.Nyirongo adds that KBF’s recent statements calling President Hakainde Hichilema stingy are a stark reminder of the former Patriotic Front (PF) government’s rhetoric, which prioritized dishing out state funds without proper accountability.