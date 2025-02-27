THE KENNETH KAUNDA CENTENNIAL
LECTURE
26 February 2025
– Hosted by the University of
Zambia, the Commonwealth Secretary-General
(SG), Rt Hon Patricia Scotland (KC) will deliver a
public lecture on the Commonwealth and President
Kenneth Kaunda’s legacy as part of the Kenneth
Kaunda Centennial Commemoration.
Event Details:
◦ Date: 27 February 2025
Time: 2:00 -3:30 pm
Location: University of Zambia, Great East Road
Campus, Lusaka.
The SG will take questions from the media after the event. This presents a unique opportunity for journalists to engage with the SG on President Kaunda’s legacy, the Commonwealth’s role in Africa and other pressing issues Temitope Kalejaiye Damaseke Chibale
