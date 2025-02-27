THE KENNETH KAUNDA CENTENNIAL

LECTURE



26 February 2025



– Hosted by the University of

Zambia, the Commonwealth Secretary-General

(SG), Rt Hon Patricia Scotland (KC) will deliver a

public lecture on the Commonwealth and President

Kenneth Kaunda’s legacy as part of the Kenneth

Kaunda Centennial Commemoration.





Event Details:

◦ Date: 27 February 2025



Time: 2:00 -3:30 pm

Location: University of Zambia, Great East Road

Campus, Lusaka.





The SG will take questions from the media after the event. This presents a unique opportunity for journalists to engage with the SG on President Kaunda’s legacy, the Commonwealth’s role in Africa and other pressing issues Temitope Kalejaiye Damaseke Chibale

