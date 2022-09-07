Home politics UPND RTSA announces the reduction in bus fares, following the drop in fuel... BusinesspoliticsPFUPND RTSA announces the reduction in bus fares, following the drop in fuel pump prices September 7, 2022 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp RTSA announces the reduction in bus fares, following the drop in fuel pump prices LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.