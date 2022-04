RTSA APPROVES AJUSTMENT IN BUS FARES

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has approved the request by bus operators to increase bus fares pursuant to Section 108 (11) of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.

Following a consultative meeting with bus operators held on Friday 1st April, 2022, approved new bus fares are as follows:

The new bus fares are effective 5th April 2022. Further, bus operators are guided to revise the bus fare charts accordingly and display in all the buses.