RTSA BUYS AI POWERED SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS



THE Road Transport and Safety Agency has bought Artificial Intelligence -AI-powered cameras to monitor and penalise law-breaking motorists.





RTSA Chief Executive Officer, Amon Mweemba says the cameras, which arrived in the country 2 weeks ago, will be installed on unmarked vehicles, starting January 2025.





Mr. Mweemba says the devices will go beyond detecting speed, but also scan license plates and instantly provide detailed information about vehicles and their owners.





He has explained that offenders will receive instant notifications of their violations, making it nearly impossible to evade detection.



ZNBC