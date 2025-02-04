RTSA IMPLEMENTS DEMERIT POINTS SYSTEM



THE Zambia Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has introduced a demerit points system effective, March 25th 2025, with the aim to reduce road traffic accidents.



Speaking in an Exclusive telephone interview with ZANIS, RTSA Public Relations Manager Mukela Mangolwa says drivers convicted of traffic offenses will accumulate points on their licenses with a threshold of 12 points.



“Once drivers exceed 12 points their licenses may be revoked or suspended depending on the offense with the goal to promote road safety and encourage responsible driving habits,” he stated.



Mr Mangolwa disclosed that RTSA has been conducting nationwide sensitization campaigns, visiting Western, Southern, North-western, and Copperbelt provinces, with plans to visit Eastern province next.



He further revealed that the agency has been engaging transport associations to share information and gather feedback from their members concerning the demerit point system.



“As the implementation date for the demerit points system approaches, drivers are urged to be aware that committing traffic offenses will result in demerit points being recorded on their licenses,” he stated.