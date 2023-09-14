RTSA LIFTS LIKILI MOTORWAYS SUSPENSION👇

LUSAKA. 13th September, 2023. – The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has with immediate effect lifted the suspension of Likili Motorways Road Service Licence (RSL).

This is in accordance with the provision of Section 110B (6) of the Road Traffic Amendment Act N0. 8 of 2022.

This follows the operator meeting the conditions that were set out by the Agency among which was Likili bus drivers passing the competence test they were subjected to for Public Service Vehicles (PSV) defensive driving.

In a letter dated 11th September, 2023, RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) elaborated that the operator has met the minimum threshold or score under the fleet management policy to resume operations.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency had suspended the Road Service License for Likili Motorways Limited following a spate of fatal road crashes recorded by the operator, among them the Mpika and Kabwe accidents which claimed 10 lives.

The Agency, will however continue to monitor the Transporter’s commitment to the key focus areas of their Fleet Management Policy which they have currently put in place.

A periodic check will also be conducted every quarter to ensure compliance by the operator.

The RTSA would like to reiterate its call to members of the public to continue reporting all bad, careless and dangerous drivers to the RTSA National Call Centre on the Toll-free line – 983 and the WhatsApp line 0965-429499.

Issued and authorised for publication by 13th September 2023

Mukela Mangolwa

Acting Head-Public Relations

For/Director and Chief Executive Officer