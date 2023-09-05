RTSA SADDENED BY THE DEATH OF 35 IN LUANO CRASH

LUSAKA, 4th September 2023

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is saddened by the death of 35 people in a road traffic crash on the Mulungwe- Mboroma road in Luano District.

26 other passengers from the Truck sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Mkushi District Hospital.

Preliminary investigations into the accident that happened yesterday morning indicate that it happened when the driver lost control of the 15-tonne truck carrying 61 people, which was also overloaded, and failed to ascend a hilly road.

The RTSA Director and CEO has described the accident as tragic and has conveyed a message of condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured a quick recovery.

The RTSA would like to reiterate its call to all motorists to always adhere to road traffic rules and regulations in order to avoid such tragic road traffic accidents.

The Agency would also like to urge members of the public to continue reporting all bad, careless and dangerous drivers to the RTSA National Call Centre on the Toll-Free line – 983 and the WhatsApp line 0965-429499.

