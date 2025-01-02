RTSA SADDENED BY THE DEATH OF WESLEY CHIBAMBO ‘DANDY CRAZY’ AND FOUR OTHERS

LUSAKA, 2nd January, 2025



The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is saddened by the death of Musician Wesley Chibambo popularly known as Dandy Crazy and four others in a road traffic crash which happened on the 31st December, 2024 along the Great North Road, Green Leaf area south of Kapiri Mposhi.





Mr. Chibambo died in the early hours of today at the University Teaching Hospital after succumbing to serious injuries sustained from the road traffic crash that claimed the lives of four others including a Lecturer from Mulungushi University.





Preliminary investigations into the crash indicate that the accident occurred when the driver of a Shackman truck registration mark ADF 1575 pulling a trailer ADF 1576T lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed resulting in the truck colliding with the Toyota Allex registration mark ADD 5673 with three occupants and a Nissan Hardbody registration mark ABJ 6469 with one occupant, which where both moving in the opposite direction.





The Agency would like to convey a message of condolences to the bereaved families.



The RTSA would like to remind all motorists to be extra cautious on the roads and adhere to all road traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents.





Motorists are also cautioned to drive to the road conditions especially now that there is the onset of the rains.



The Agency would also like to urge members of the public to continue reporting all bad, careless and dangerous drivers to the RTSA National Call Centre on the Toll-Free line 983 and the WhatsApp line 0965 429499.



Issued by: 2nd January,2025



Mukela Mangolwa

Acting Head – Public Relations

Road Transport and Safety Agency

Road Safety House

Dedan Kimathi Road