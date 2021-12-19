By Memory Nyambe

The Road Transport and Safety Agency has warned bus and taxi drivers with intentions of hiking fares before approval that the law will not support such acts.

RTSA Head Public Relations, Fredrick Mubanga says the Ministry of transport is still in talks with the operators to address the proposal to hike fares.

He adds that the general public will soon be availed with details of the consultative meeting and when the fares will be hiked.

Meanwhile, Joseph Mutambo a driver at Kulima tower bus station says delay to conclude discussions is not good for operators.

Others like Omy Mulenga has appealed to the authorities to expedite the process so that they are not subjected to offer a service without any profits.

However, the bus and taxi drivers association of Zambia spokesperson,Amis Daudi has appealed to the drivers to be accommodative and allow the due process of the law to take effect