Rule of Men and Not the Rule of Law

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

State House has announced the suspension of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP),Lillian Fulata Shawa-Siyuni SC.

President Hakainde Hichilema has since appointed Katongo Ian Waluzimba to act in her position for administrative purposes.

THE DPP HAS NOT BEEN HEARD!

The DPP has not been heard as she has sought a waiver on the Oath of Secrecy from President Hakainde Hichilema.

In the complaints against her, she has sought a waiver so that she could defend herself adequately especially in the matter regarding meetings held between State House and Ministry of Justice officials, a matter whose decisions and borne on Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) liquidator, Milingo Lungu.

When the President Hichilema declined to give her the waiver, she challenged this decision in the Lusaka High Court.

The Ruling for this matter is scheduled for determination and is coming up on Friday 19th September 2022.

Depsite the matter being in the Lusaka High Court, and personal issues she pleaded such as a bereavement in the family and her sickness, she declined to attend the Judicial Complaints Commission sitting to hear her matter.

The JCC was in such a hurry as to breach fundamental principles such as the right to be heard.

The JCC proceeded to hear the complaints and have since tendered recommendations to the President-a clear illegality as the DPP has not been heard.

Under the articles cited [Art.143(3), 144(2) and 144(3)], it means the JCC has established a prima facie case and will now proceed to open a full enquiry.

How could the JCC arrive at this premafacie case and determination without hearing her?

And what recommendations was made by the Judicial Complaints Commission which has become a basis by the President to suspend the Director of Public Prosecution?

Clearly this is born out of Kangaroo procedures and illegalities…

Recognizing the recent legal debacle regarding Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies and ECZ, this is becoming a Rule of Men and NOT the Rule of Law