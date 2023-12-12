RULING IN KAMPYONGO CASE SET FOR WEDNESDAY

The LUSAKA Magistrate Court has deferred the ruling on whether or not former Home Affairs Minister STEPHEN KAMPYONGO has a case to answer.

This is in a matter where he and his wife WANZIYA CHIRWA are charged with possession of properties deemed to be proceeds of crime.

LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate SYLVIA MUNYINYA has deferred the ruling to December 13, 2023.

The ruling was earlier earmarked for December 11, 2023 following the closure of defence on the matter last month.

Before the conclusion of defence, Anti-corruption Commission -ACC -investigations Officer FLORENCE BWALYA testified that there was no proof from the defence that Mr. KAMPYONGO’s wife WANZIYA CHIRWA bought her properties in LUSAKA’s IBEX Hill area.

However during cross examination by defence lawyer LEON LEMBA, Ms. BWALYA conceded that when she recorded a statement from Ms. CHIRWA, the latter submitted that she bought the properties using her personal resources.

Ms. CHIRWA’s proceeds were allegedly raised from her parents’ property in LUSAKA’s KABWATA and Meanwood Ndeke areas that the family sold and shared the resources.

Part of the proceeds, were also allegedly raised from Mr. KAMPYONGO’s gratuity.

This is in a matter where Mr. KAMPYONGO is charged with 11 counts of possession of property worth 29 million Kwacha suspected to be proceeds of crime.

