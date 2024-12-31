Runaway husband arrested in Solwezi for the alleged murder of his nine month pregnant wife

MURDER SUSPECT SAMUEL HIMWABA APPREHENDED IN SOLWEZI



Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the suspect, Samuel Himwaba, 24, who was the husband of the deceased, Maureen Chama, 21, of Marapodi Compound, has been apprehended.





Himwaba was arrested on December 29, 2024, in Solwezi, where he had fled following the incident.





Hamoonga stated that the suspect was tracked and apprehended in Solwezi through coordinated efforts by the Zambia Police Service.





He mentioned that Himwaba was currently in police custody and would face charges in accordance with the law.



He expressed his wish to commend the public for their cooperation in providing information that facilitated the apprehension of the suspect.





Hamoonga affirmed that the Zambia Police Service remained committed to ensuring that justice was served in this matter.