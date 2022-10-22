Rupiah Banda’s Bodyguard Gets Back His Job: Thanks To HH

RUPIAH BANDA’S ADC GETS BACK HIS JOB: THANKS TO HH

By Koswe Correspondent

The aide de camp (ADC) of former President late Rupiah Banda has been given back his job years after being chased by the PF government in 2011.

Steven Mayoko was sacked by the PF government and denied benefits after he refused to abandon RB and testify against him.

Mayoko has now been given back his job and he will be deputy commanding officer for Muchinga Province.

The PF government wanted Mayoko to implicate RB in corruption cases after his immunity was lifted by PF but he refused and chose to be loyal to the former President.

Mayoko was the longest serving bodyguard of RB who was always standing behind him from the time he was Vice President.

Sadly, George Lungu, another of RB aide de camp who was fired together with Mayoko, died of depression and never paid his benefits by PF.

And the former police commissioner for Northwestern Province Auxiious Daka who was fired by PF for allowing President Hakainde Hichilema to campaign in the area has also been given back his job and will work at headquarters.

And current ADC of President Hakainde who was also fired by PF for arresting PF cadres in Sesheke has been promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner of police.

It pays to be professional.