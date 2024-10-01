Russell Brand slammed for ‘mocking Christianity’ after performing a baptism in his underwear

Russell Brand shared intriguing images of himself performing a baptism.

The 49-year-old actor, however, carried out the religious act while wearing just white underwear.

The comedian himself was baptized in the Thames in April this year after being open about his growing relationship with Christianity since 2023 (read here).

Russell Brand is still at the center of an investigation over s*xual assault allegations made against him last year.

Since embracing Christianity, Brand has been outspoken about his faith and his eagerness to deepen his understanding of the religion and its teachings.

Now, the actor seems eager to invite others to share in his spiritual journey, as he has seemingly started performing baptisms himself.

“It might seem a bit soon to be baptizing people, but the Apostles did it on day one, so here we are,” Brand captioned a photo of him and someone else baptizing a new convert.

Both Brand and his colleague weirdly chose to wear just their underpants during the ceremony while the person being baptized was fully clothed in surf gear.

This has sparked outrage online, with many accusing him of mocking Christianity.

One wrote, “Am I the only one wondering why the guy getting baptized is in surf gear and the two baptizing them are in their literal underwear???? This is quite odd.”

Another said, “Doing this in your underwear is utterly inappropriate. This is a ‘tell,’ a sign of irreverence of the holiness of Abba Pater. Big TELL moment here, making yourself the center of attention.”

A third person noted, “This feels like you’re purposely mocking Christianity.”