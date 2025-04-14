Russia denies recruiting Chinese nationals for war effort

Russia has firmly denied recent claims by Ukraine that Chinese nationals are fighting alongside Russian troops in the ongoing conflict.

Speaking in an interview with TASS News Agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko dismissed the allegations as false.

“I can say that nothing could be farther from the truth, mildly speaking,” Rudenko said on Saturday.

He further emphasized the strength of Russia’s diplomatic ties with Beijing, adding:

“China’s position on the settlement in Ukraine is quite balanced, and we are grateful to our friends for that.”

The response follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement earlier in the week, in which he claimed Ukrainian forces had captured several individuals linked to China. Zelenskyy alleged that 155 people with Chinese names and passport details had been identified among detainees.

In reaction, China’s Foreign Ministry reiterated its neutral stance, stating that Beijing is not involved in the war and had previously warned Chinese citizens against participating in any military activities abroad.

Meanwhile, the United States has weighed in on the matter. National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said Washington is closely monitoring the situation.

“China’s support, if confirmed, would be a concerning escalation,” Hughes noted.

The allegations come at a time of heightened global scrutiny over the roles of international actors in the Russia-Ukraine war, now entering its third year.