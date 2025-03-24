Russia Downplays Peace Talks As U.S, Ukraine Meet In Saudi Arabia

Russia on Sunday warned that negotiations towards ending the war in Ukraine would be “difficult”, downplaying expectations of a rapid resolution.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised that discussions were still in early stages, noting the complex factors involved in implementing a ceasefire.

He reiterated Russia’s opposition to a proposal presented by the U.S. for a full 30-day truce, instead offering to halt attacks solely on energy facilities.

Speaking on Russian state television, Peskov acknowledged the difficult road ahead.

“We are only at the beginning of this path,” he stated.

He added that Russia’s primary focus in talks with the U.S. would be the possible reinstatement of the 2022 Black Sea grain deal, which allowed safe passage for Ukraine’s agricultural exports.

Russia withdrew from the agreement in 2023, claiming that Western nations had failed to uphold their commitments to easing restrictions on Russian exports of grain and fertilizers.

As the war continued, US and Ukrainian officials gathered in Riyadh on Sunday for discussions on halting the Russian invasion.

A Ukrainian delegation member told AFP that the meeting earlier scheduled for Monday would now be held on Sunday night.

“The meeting with the Americans is planned to take place tonight”, he said, adding that Russia intends to propose a more comprehensive ceasefire, covering not only energy infrastructure but also broader attacks on infrastructure and naval operations.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for a swift end to the three-year conflict, speaking with both Russian President, Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on several occasions.

U.S. envoy, Steve Witkoff, expressed optimism about the talks in Riyadh, predicting “real progress” toward a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Russia confirmed that its delegation would meet with U.S. officials on Monday to discuss potential agreements.

The meeting originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with that of Ukraine will be held one after another, Witkoff said, while expressing hope that progress on a Black Sea ceasefire could lead to an end to the war.

“I think you’re going to see in Saudi Arabia some real progress, particularly on the Black Sea ceasefire for ships. From there, we’ll naturally move toward a full shooting ceasefire,” he told Fox News.

Despite diplomatic efforts, fighting on the ground has continued to intensify, with Russia and Ukraine exchanging drone strikes over the weekend.

As Russia heads into the Saudi talks, its relations with the U.S. appear to be cordial under the Trump administration,

“The potential for mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries cannot be overstated. While we may disagree on some issues, that doesn’t mean we should deny ourselves mutual benefits,” Peskov said, expressing confidence in the current U.S. administration.