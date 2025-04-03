Russia has issued a chilling warning over US threats to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, saying such an attack could have ‘catastrophic’ consequences for the region.

The Kremlin’s concerns come after Donald Trump vowed to bomb Iran unless it agrees to a new nuclear deal with Washington.

In an explosive interview with NBC News, Trump warned that Tehran would face military action and severe economic sanctions if it refused to negotiate.

‘If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,’ Trump declared. ‘It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.’

Moscow, which has been strengthening ties with Iran, condemned Trump’s threats.

‘Threats are indeed being heard, ultimatums are also being heard,’ Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Russian journal ‘International Affairs’ in an interview, extracts of which were published on Tuesday.

‘We consider such methods inappropriate, we condemn them, we consider them a way for (the US) to impose its own will on the Iranian side.’

The warning signals growing tensions between Russia and the US despite the Kremlin’s careful approach to Trump, with whom President Vladimir Putin has sought to rebuild relations.

Ryabkov made it clear that Moscow views Trump’s rhetoric as a dangerous escalation.

‘The consequences of this, especially if the strikes are on nuclear infrastructure, could be catastrophic for the entire region,’ he cautioned.

Trump’s hardline stance follows his withdrawal from a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers that placed strict limits on Tehran’s disputed nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief – a move that led to increased tensions and fears of conflict.

While Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, and denies it is seeking to build an atomic bomb, Washington remains unconvinced.

Ryabkov said Trump’s recent comments only served to ‘complicate the situation’ in regards to Iran.

‘The consequences of this, especially if the strikes are on nuclear infrastructure, could be catastrophic for the entire region,’ Ryabkov said.

‘While there is still time and the ‘train has not left’, we need to redouble our efforts to try to reach an agreement on a reasonable basis. Russia is ready to offer its good services to Washington, Tehran and everyone who is interested in this,’ he said.