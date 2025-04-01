Russia  has responded to  Donald Trump’s remarks about being “very angry” and “pissed off” with Putin

The Kremlin has responded to US President Donald Trump’s remarks about being “very angry” and “pissed off” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump was referring to Putin’s stance on putting Ukraine under a “temporary administration” nad removing Ukranian leader Volodimir Zelensky from office while the two nations work toward a peace deal.

Addressing these comments on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that some of the wordings were paraphrased rather than direct quotes, acknowledging that “several various statements” were made.

According to Peskov, Moscow continues working with Washington on rebuilding bilateral relations as well as peace in Ukraine.

“We continue to work with the American side, first of all, on building our bilateral relations, which suffered enormous damage during the previous administration,” Peskov told reporters on a regular conference call.

“We are also working on implementing some ideas related to the Ukrainian settlement. The work is underway, so far there are no specifics that we would have to inform you about.”

Asked about the possibility of a call of the two leaders this week, Peskov said it is not in Putin’s schedule yet but can be very promptly organized “if necessary.”