By CIC International Affairs.



RUSSIA OFFERS TRUMP LAND TO BUILD TRUMP TOWER IN MOSCOW OR ANY PART OF THE COUNTRY WITHIN RUSSIA HE WANTS.





Donald Trump has been offered the chance to build a giant skyscraper complex in Moscow after he threw Volodymyr Zelensky out of the White House .



A new zone called Trump City could be created featuring a Trump Tower surrounded by smaller skyscrapers relating to the US president’s territorial claims – named “ Canada ,” “Mexico,” “Panama,” and “Greenland.”





The proposal comes from pro-war MP Vladimir Koshelev, 50, deputy chairman of the Russian parliament’s committee on construction, housing and utilities, amid delight in Moscow at Trump’s public attack on the Ukrainian president. He suggested the sprawling project could take shape in an area called New Moscow since it may need more space than available in Moscow City, the main skyscraper district.





“The location is good because it allows for several other smaller skyscrapers to be built next to Trump Tower,” said ultranationalist Koshelev. “ Donald Trump can add the Canada skyscraper, the Mexico skyscraper, the Panama skyscraper, and the Greenland skyscraper to his building. Russia is a country where all dreams come true. Even if they are the dreams of the American president.”





The American president has long wanted to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. He began exploring property developments in the city as long ago as the 1980s. In October 2015, he signed a letter of intent with a Russian investor. The proposed tower was envisioned as a 100-story glass skyscraper, featuring luxury residences and a hotel. At the time it might have been the tallest building in Europe. Negotiations involved controversial Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen.





There were rumours that the Trump Organisation could offer a offer $50 million penthouse in the proposed tower to Putin in a bid to attract other wealthy Russians. The scheme was abandoned the following year amid scrutiny of Trump’s ties to Russia, and concern over Moscow’s attempts to interfere in American elections.





Vladimir Putin’s supporters have been delighted with the spat between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky where the US president has called the Ukrainian leader a “dictator” and there was another spat between the two yesterday at the White House.





While the war of words has been a major disappointment for the West, in Russia, the change of tone by the new US administration has been well received. And Kirill A. Dmitriev, Special Envoy of the President of Russia for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, posted a brutal statement on X: It read: “The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office. And @realDonaldTrump is right: The Kiev regime is ‘gambling with WWIII’.”



