Russia plans to construct little nuclear power facility in Uzbekistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev met on Monday and signed some agreements to make their relationship stronger. One of the agreements is for Russia to build a small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyev said the project is very important and Uzbekistan has a lot of uranium. Putin promised to work hard to sell nuclear energy in Uzbekistan.

If the deal goes through, the factory will be the first of its kind in Central Asia, making Russia even more powerful in the area.

Putin also said he would send more gas to Uzbekistan.

Putin and Mirziyoyev had a meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Putin went there on Sunday, which was his third trip to another country since he started his new term as president.

He went to China first and said he liked China’s ideas to end the Ukraine conflict. Then he went to Belarus where Russia has put nuclear weapons.

The trips show that the Kremlin is trying to gain more support because of the continuing tensions with the West over the situation in Ukraine.