Russia ‘senses Trump’s desperation’ — and took advantage

Russian-American journalist Julia Ioffe shared a telling detail that she believes is underneath any peace talks that come out of negotiations between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine-Russia war.

Speaking as part of a CNN panel of experts after Trump and Putin spoke by phone on Tuesday, Ioffe made clear that the Russian president “did not agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.”

“He said that he gave the command to the Russian military to stop attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, but we now know that as we sit here taping the show, Kyiv is under attack by Russian drones,” said Iofee, Washington correspondent for Puck, a digital media company she helped launch.

Iofee went on to dissect the phone call between the two leaders that reportedly lasted for two hours, and called a possible deal brokered by Trump a “kind of carrot they’re dangling in front of the Trump administration.”

“I think the Russians are very well aware that Trump just wants to get – just to continue the sports metaphor – points on the board,” she said. “He just wants to make a deal, he almost doesn’t care what the deal looks like, and so they’re just they’re like, ‘Sure let’s declare a deal, he’ll give us basically whatever they want.’”

But the deal by Trump might not be what it seems, Iofee warned.

“If anything, the Russians are adding conditions as this process goes on, because they can sense Trump’s desperation to cut a deal,” she said. “And they’re adding sweeteners like American energy companies can go back and make more money in Russia, of course it is such a hostile business climate in Russia right now to foreign companies…we don’t even know that American companies would go in.”