RUSSIA, UKRAINE TRIP NOT MEANT TO SEEK AID- PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

President Hakainde Hichilema says the trip to Russia and Ukraine by African heads of states was not meant to ask for aid but to contribute to the restoration of global peace.

Speaking shortly after his return from the war-torn region, President Hichilema says honest meetings were held to stop the conflict that has claimed thousands of people and displaced many.

He says what is gratifying is that the two Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenski were willing to accommodate them and from now on expect the best outcome from the first step taken by the African Leaders.

Asked if similar trips will be undertaken in war zones in Africa, President Hichilema says Zambia is already helping to resolve the crisis that has characterized some African countries through various peace missions.

President Hakainde Hichilema was among seven African Heads of State that undertook a peace mission to Ukraine and Russia.