By Sharon Kunda:

The Russian Government has hailed President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for taking a balanced position with regards to the conflict between that country and Ukraine.

Russia’s Ambassador to Zambia AZIM YARAKHMEDOV has also thanked President HICHILEMA for advocating for peace between the two countries.

Mr. YARAKHMEDOV said this when he called on Information and Media Minister CHUSHI KASANDA at her office in Lusaka today.

The Russian Envoy said his Government wants to improve on the existing cordial relations between his country and Zambia.

Mr. YARAKHMEDOV also called for possible cooperation with the Zambian Government in the media sphere so that Russia could provide information about that country to the local Media.

And Ms. KASANDA said Government values the long standing relations with Russia and that it remains committed to the full implementation of agreements signed with the Russian Government in areas of energy, health, education, science and technology.

She said Government looks forward to working with Russia in advancing its economic agenda and also wishes to explore new areas of cooperation that will serve as key drivers of economic growth.

Ms. KASANDA said the media organizations in Zambia would like to give balanced information from both Russia and Ukraine with regards to the conflict between the two countries.

She stated that Zambia is a country that believes in peace and continues to encourage diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

Ms. KASANDA also called for the Russian Government’s support in the area of media development.

She said Government is focusing on editorial independence, media self regulation and public access to information.