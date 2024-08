Russian Govt in Nigeria has denied any involvement in the “End Bad Governance in Nigeria” protests

The Russian Embassy in Nigeria has denied any involvement in the “End Bad Governance in Nigeria” protests.

Amid the ongoing demonstration against hunger and bad governance, protesters have been marching on the streets of northern Nigeria with Russian flags, while chanting slogans.

Russia has been accused of involvement in recent political upheavals in several West African countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

The inclusion of Russian flags during protests in Nigeria sparked concerns about external interference in the West African country.

However, in a statement on Monday, August 5, the Russian Embassy in Nigeria emphasised that Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, including Nigeria, and that the protesters’ actions do not reflect any official Russian government policy or position.

The statement said, “The Embassy has noted the reports in Nigerian media and the circulation of videos and images in digital media depicting protesters in northern states of the country carrying Russian flags and chanting slogans to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Government of the Russian Federation as well as any Russian officials are not involved in these activities and do not coordinate them in any way.

“As always, we emphasize that Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of foreign states, including Nigeria. These intentions of some protesters to wave Russian flags are personal choices of individuals, and they do not reflect any official position or policy of the Russian Government in the issue.

“We respect Nigerian democracy and believe that peaceful demonstrations in conformity with the Nigerian law are a manifestation of democracy. However, should these events lead to any disruptions or acts of violence we strictly condemn them.”