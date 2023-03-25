Russian officials allegedly directed to throw away their iPhones

Due to information security concerns, the Kremlin has advised some Russian officials to give up their Apple iPhones by the end of March, according to the Russian business magazine Kommersant.

The Russian daily, which cited sources present at the discussion, reported that the command occurred during a seminar in the Moscow region earlier this month.

According to the publication, employees were instructed to swap their iPhones for smartphones running different operating systems, such as Android, its Chinese counterparts, or Aurora, an operating system created by the Russian business Open Mobile Platform.

Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy head of Russia’s presidential administration, reportedly told the officials they had to replace their iPhones by April 1.

The reported instruction comes amid undergoing campaign preparations for the upcoming 2024 Russian presidential election. Apple had previously banned imports to Russia, shortly after the country invaded Ukraine last year.

Last year, Apple stopped product sales to Russia a week after the country invaded Ukraine. But a few months later, reports surfaced that people in Russia were still purchasing the new iPhone 14 through legalized parallel imports programs. A few months after the war began, Russia had reportedly legalized these import programs — systems that allowed sellers to ship products into the country without the trademark owner’s permission.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although those within the Russian presidential administration were reportedly told to get rid of their Apple iPhones, it’s unclear whether all Russian government officials were advised to do so.

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the US did not immediately respond to a request for comment ahead of publication. However, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “smartphones should not be used for official business,” Reuters reported.

“Any smartphone has a fairly transparent mechanism, no matter what operating system it has – Android or iOS,” he said, according to Reuters. “Naturally, they are not used for official purposes.”