Russian state media withdraws report about the retreat of forces

Russian state media briefly reported and then retracted information about the withdrawal of forces from positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

The reports, quoting Russia’s defense ministry, stated that troops were being moved to more favorable positions on the Russian-occupied eastern side.

The retraction was attributed to a “false report” by Ukraine, while Ukraine claimed it was Russian disinformation. The incident occurred almost a year after Russian forces withdrew from the right bank, near Kherson.

The now-retracted reports suggested troop repositioning to free up forces for offensive operations in other areas. The Kremlin declined to comment, deferring to the military.

Ukrainian forces have increased raids across the Dnipro as part of their counter-offensive strategy.

Still, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based think tank, reported last week that Russian efforts to repel Ukrainian forces from the east bank had “not prevented Ukrainian forces from transferring additional personnel and materiel to positions on the east bank” of the river.

In a separate incident, Ukrainian officials reported that three civilians were killed in Russian attacks on Kherson on Monday.

Ukrainian military intelligence claimed responsibility for an earlier explosion in the occupied city of Melitopol on Saturday, which killed at least three Russian officers, stating it was “an act of revenge” carried out by local resistance forces.

Ukrainian-affiliated fighters have asserted responsibility for killing Russian officials and local collaborators using car bombs and explosions.

Last week, Mikhail Filiponenko, a former head of a separatist militia, was killed in the occupied city of Luhansk in an attack claimed by Ukraine.