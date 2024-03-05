Russians to face more sanctions from Canada over the death of Navalny

Canada’s foreign affairs minister has said that they will impose more penalties on the Russian government. This is because of the recent death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia’s ongoing violations of human rights.

Melanie Joly said that on Sunday, six Russian government officials and workers in their legal system will be punished. The statement says they were part of hurting Navalny, punishing him in a mean way, and causing his death.

Navalny, who is 47 years old, was widely seen as the biggest enemy of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Ukraine and said that Putin was responsible for Navalny’s death. Navalny died suddenly in a prison in the Arctic where he was serving a long sentence.

The Kremlin said that accusations about Putin being involved in Navalny’s death are not true and are disrespectful.

Joly is asking Russia to investigate Navalny’s death carefully and openly. She sees Navalny as a person who gave hope to the Russian people and spoke up for freedom, fairness, democracy, and a better future for Russia.

Canada said they will take actions against another country on February. 23 Russian officials and businessmen and 153 companies were punished, along with the United States and the United Kingdom.