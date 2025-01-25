Ruud van Nistelrooy involved in heated exchange with his Leicester players 

Leicester City coach, Ruud van Nistelrooy was involved in a heated exchange with his players after Fulham defeated him at home last week.

The Foxes had just suffered a seventh consecutive defeat that leaves them fearing a second relegation in three seasons, ahead of a crucial trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

According to Mail Sport, Van Nistelrooy was especially frustrated with Facundo Buonanotte, with some players thought to have been surprised that the on-loan Brighton attacker was singled out on this occasion.

Last weekend Buonanotte was a 71st-minute substitute, replacing Jordan Ayew three minutes after Adama Traore had put Fulham 2-0 up – which turned out to be the final score.

However, Buonanotte struggled to make an impact when he came on.

According to data from Opta, he lost the ball nine times despite touching it only 16 times – though it is worth adding that attacking players are more likely to concede possession as they attempt riskier passes.