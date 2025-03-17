Rwanda cut ties with Belgium, orders all Belgian diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours

Belgium and Rwanda announced the expulsion of each other’s diplomats, as relations deteriorated over allegations about their respective roles in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kigali said it was severing diplomatic relations and giving Belgian diplomats 48 hours to leave the East African country, accusing Brussels of “using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda.”

Belgium’s foreign affairs minister Maxime Prevot said the move was “disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda they prefer not to engage in dialogue.”

Brussels will reciprocate by declaring Rwandan diplomats persona non grata, he added.

African leaders have been trying to establish a lasting ceasefire in Congo, where the Rwandan government is accused of supporting an offensive by M23 rebels in eastern Congo.

Source – Reuters