Rwanda receives dozens of refugees from Libya

Rwanda has received 91 refugees and asylum seekers from Libya under a programme supported by the UN’s refugee agency, African Union and European Union.

They include 38 Sudanese, 33 Eritreans, 11 Somali, seven Ethiopians and two South Sudanese.

The refugees and asylum seekers were evacuated under the Emergency Transit Mechanism programme, which has seen 2,150 refugees sent to Rwanda from Libya since 2019.

Out of these,1,600 have gone on to resettle in the US and across Europe.

“Rwanda remains committed to offering refuge to people in need,” the country’s emergency management ministry said on Thursday.

The arrival of the refugees and asylum seekers comes as the UK attempts to pass new legislation that would allow it to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda, pending the processing of their claims.

The UK Supreme Court had earlier squashed the plan, terming it unlawful.