Rwanda Rejects SADC Accusations Over Congo Operations

Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly denied accusations against the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) made at the Southern African Development Community summit on January 31, 2025, asserting that its military actions are purely defensive against border threats.

The ministry stated that SADC’s military force, SAMIDRC, is “supporting a war against civilians” by backing the DRC government’s operations against M23 rebels and community members, many who have sought refuge in Rwanda.

“The RDF defends Rwanda’s borders from threats and protects civilians, it does not attack civilians,” the Foreign Ministry said in its official statement, directly challenging SADC’s position on the conflict.

Rwanda accused DRC President Felix Tshisekedi of openly declaring intentions to attack Rwanda and overthrow its government. The statement highlighted that SAMIDRC’s deployment alongside Burundian forces, FDLR, and European mercenaries has heightened regional instability.

Intelligence reports from Goma revealed documentary evidence that combat objectives of foreign forces in eastern DRC included plans to attack Rwanda, beyond just targeting M23 rebels, according to the ministry.

While rejecting SADC’s accusations, Rwanda expressed support for diplomatic solutions, welcoming a proposed joint summit between the East African Community and SADC to address the ongoing crisis.

The statement comes amid mounting regional tensions over the conflict in eastern DRC, where multiple armed groups and international forces operate in a complex security environment that has displaced thousands of civilians.

Regional security experts say this latest diplomatic clash highlights the growing internationalization of the eastern Congo conflict, with increasing involvement from neighboring countries and international organizations.