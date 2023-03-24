Rwanda warns of imminent ‘genocide’ in east DR Congo

Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta has said that the country is concerned about an imminent “genocide” against Kinyarwanda-speaking civilians in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Addressing the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations on Thursday, Mr Biruta blamed the international community for failing to act on escalating violence in eastern DR Congo, despite several reports and “evidence highlighting facts of possible genocide”.

“Recognising genocide goes hand in hand with the responsibility to prevent it from happening. The reason some international actors are hesitant about recognising a genocide being planned in DR Congo is because it comes with a responsibility to intervene and stop it,” Mr Biruta said.

“They are dodging that responsibility but we keep reminding them,” he added.

This comes as DR Congo continues to accuse Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels – in the decade-long conflict in the east DR Congo. Rwanda has repeatedly denied the claim.

Kigali also accuses DR Congo of backing the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, which includes alleged perpetrators of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide.

In December last year, Rwanda’s pro-government New Times website said that alleged hate speech and targeted killings of Tutsi and Kinyarwanda-speaking civilians in DR Congo could be the first pointer of likely genocide.

Quoting UN Special Adviser on Genocide Prevention Alice Wairimu Nderitu, the report said that what was happening in DR Congo was similar to what happened in Rwanda before the 1994 genocide.