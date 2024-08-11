Rwandan president Paul Kagame sworn in after 99% election win

HAIMBE REPRESENTS HH AT INAUGURATION CEREMONY OF RWANDA’S PRESIDENT, KAGAME

Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, SC, M.P, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today represented Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia at the Inauguration Ceremony of His Excellency Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, in Kigali.

Hon. Haimbe, joined other high-level international dignitaries at the ceremony which was held at Amahoro Stadium in the capital city. His Excellency President Kagame was re-elected following polls held in Rwanda from 14th to 15th July, 2024. Zambia and Rwanda enjoy warm and cordial bilateral relations premised on shared values and mutual respect.

(Credit: Ministery of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation)