Rwandan serial killer who hid bodies in kitchen pleads guilty.

A Rwandan man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including the murder of 12 women and two men, in a high-profile case that shocked the country.

Denis Kazungu, 34, is alleged to have buried his victims in his kitchen.

Police discovered the crime earlier this month after he was evicted from his rented accommodation in Kicukiro, a suburb of the capital, Kigali.

In a packed courtroom, after hearing the guilty plea, a woman cried out for her child who she said was a victim.

This hearing was called to determine whether Mr Kazungu should remain in detention. The judge will deliver a decision on 26 September.