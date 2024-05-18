Rwanda’s Kagame submits bid for July election

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has officially submitted his candidacy to the country’s poll body for the July presidential elections.

He had already confirmed last September that he would be seeking a fourth term.

He is widely expected to win the poll, which could see him extend his presidency to nearly three decades.

Mr Kagame won the last presidential election in 2017 with nearly 99% of the vote.

Two of his opponents, opposition politicians Bernard Ntaganda and Victoire Ingabire, have recently been barred from vying in the election over previous convictions.

Mr Kagame, 66, has faced criticism from rights groups, which have accused him of cracking down on the opposition.

But the president has maintained that Rwanda respects political freedoms.